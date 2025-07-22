Telangana School Holidays: 3 Days Off This Week – July 23, 26 & 27

Bonalu 2025 Festival concluded on grand note. July 21, holiday for schools in Hyderabad is over. All government and private schools were closed. Students in Telangana will get three more days off from school this week, between July 22 and July 27.

A statewide bandh has been called by left-wing student unions on July 23, demanding solutions to student-related issues. Many schools and colleges are expected to stay shut that day.

July 26, a Saturday, is a second Saturday — a day when most schools usually remain closed. Some institutions may still hold half-day classes or conduct co-curricular activities.

Finally, all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will be closed as usual on Sunday, July 27.