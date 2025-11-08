Telangana to Launch UKG Classes in Government Schools from the 2026-27 Academic Year

In a major step toward strengthening early childhood education, the Telangana government has announced plans to introduce Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes in 4,900 government schools across the state by the 2026-27 academic year. The move aims to provide quality education from the pre-primary level, especially benefiting children from poor and middle-class families.

According to officials from the Department of Education, this initiative is part of a broader effort to bridge the gap between early childhood care and formal schooling. The state government had earlier introduced UKG classes in 1,000 government schools as part of a pilot program, which delivered encouraging results in improving children’s learning abilities, communication, and social development. Encouraged by the positive outcomes, the government has decided to scale up the program statewide.

To ensure smooth implementation, each participating school will have one dedicated teacher and one ayah (caretaker) appointed specifically for UKG classes. This move will also generate 9,800 new jobs across Telangana, providing employment opportunities to trained teachers and support staff.

Officials added that specialized training modules will be introduced for teachers to promote a play-based, child-centered learning approach. The curriculum will focus on creativity, social interaction, and foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

This expansion reflects Telangana’s growing commitment to inclusive and equitable education, ensuring that children from rural and economically weaker backgrounds have access to early learning opportunities at par with private institutions.

With this decision, Telangana continues to set benchmarks in public education reforms, aiming to build a strong foundation for its youngest learners and prepare them for lifelong success.