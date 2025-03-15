Telangana Group 3 Results: Who is the topper?

In a stunning feat, Papannapet's Arjun Reddy topped the Group-3 exam with an impressive 339.239 marks. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) declared the achievement on Friday.

Arjun Reddy, who already holds a degree in engineering, is working as a Senior Assistant in the Haveli Ghanpur Mandal Revenue Office. He is also on deputation at the Office of the Collector, Medak.

Interestingly, Arjun Reddy had also done very well in the recently conducted Group-2 exam, achieving the 18th rank in the state. When questioned about his future, Arjun Reddy said that he would give the Group-2 post top priority.

The people of Papannapet are overjoyed with Arjun Reddy's success, hailing his outstanding talent and hard work. Arjun Reddy's hall ticket number is 2295819138.

This is a reflection of Arjun Reddy's commitment and resilience. His success serves as an inspiration to many, and we wish him well for the future.

