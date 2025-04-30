Telangana Government Announces Summer holidays for Anganwadi from May 1

In a historic move, the Telangana government has announced a month-long summer vacation for Anganwadi children, the first time such a decision has been taken in the state's history. The announcement is a relief to both the children and the Anganwadi workers, given the severe heatwave conditions that are prevailing in the area.

Background of the Decision

The decision came after a review meeting held by the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Department Kanti Wesley with Anganwadi unions. In the meeting, the unions had sought summer holidays for children due to the scorching heat. After deliberation and following the proposals of parents and Anganwadi unions, the government went ahead and offered a month's break from May 1.

Arrangements During the Break

In spite of the break, the government has made sure that the nutritional requirements of the children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers are fulfilled. Special provision has been made to provide eggs and other basic commodities through the Take Home Ration scheme. This has been done to make sure that the beneficiaries continue to get the required nourishment even during the break.

Utilization of the Break for Other Activities

The break will also be used to provide other responsibilities to Anganwadi teachers. They will have to carry out door-to-door surveys, home visits, and identify children to be enrolled at Anganwadi centers. This strategic employment of the break period is likely to increase the overall efficiency and reach of the Anganwadi services.

Impact of the Decision

The decision by the government has been received with open arms by the beneficiaries as well as the personnel. Not only does it give a relief from the hot weather, but it also ensures that the nutritional assistance remains uninterupted. The step reflects the commitment of the government towards the well-being of its most disadvantaged sections of society, especially children, expectant women, and nursing mothers.

Telangana government's move is setting an example towards giving importance to the health and well-being of Anganwadi children and workers, underlining a sense of consideration when dealing with situations arising due to extreme weather events.

Also read: Telangana SSC Results 2025: 92.78% Pass Rate with Significant Growth