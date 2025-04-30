North Korea, Russia launch construction of road bridge across Tumen River: Seoul

Seoul, April 30 (IANS) North Korea and Russia on Wednesday launched the construction of a road bridge linking them across the Tumen River, a Russian report said, as the two nations have been deepening cooperation.

Russia's Tass news agency reported that the ceremony was held virtually, attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin via video link, quoting him as saying that the construction "is a big milestone for Russian-Korean relations."

Premier Pak Thae-song attended the ceremony from the North Korean side.

In June last year, North Korea and Russia agreed to build the motorway bridge across the border river with its construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026, as the leaders of the two nations signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty to prop up cooperation.

Tass also quoted Mishustin as saying that "It symbolises our common intention to strengthen friendly neighbourly relations, to boost transregional cooperation."

Earlier in the day, South Korea's unification ministry suggested that North Korea and Russia may hold the launching ceremony, citing satellite imagery showing related Russian facilities and a heliport installed on Russia's side, with North Korea presumably installing fireworks for the celebration, Yonhap news agency reported.

The 850-metre road bridge, if completed, is expected to facilitate the flow of goods and travellers between the two nations, as they have been bolstering cooperation in various fields, including the military and economy.

Currently, North Korea and Russia have only one railway bridge linking the North's Tumen River and Russia's Khasan stations. The bridge opened in August 1959.

The Tumen River flows in northeast Asia, on the border between China and North Korea in its upper reaches, and between North Korea and Russia in its last 17 kilometres before entering the Sea of Japan.

The name of the river comes from the Mongolian word tumen, meaning "ten thousand" or a myriad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.