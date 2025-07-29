Telangana EAPCET Second Phase Counselling: Over 30,000 Seats Available

The counselling for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) is in progress, with the second phase providing more than 30,000 seats to prospective students. The seats are provided across the different disciplines of:

Computer Science and IT: 19,493 seats

Electronic and Electrical Engineering: 7,229 seats

Civil, Mechanical, and Allied Courses: 3,730 seats

Other Engineering Courses: 489 seats

Dates to Remember

Second Phase Web Option Entry: Began on July 26, 2025

Second Phase Seat Allotment: To be announced on July 30, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: August 1, 2025

Counselling Process

The TS EAPCET counselling process has various steps:

Registration: The candidate must register for the counselling process

Document Verification: Verified candidates are eligible to undergo the counselling

Web Option Entry: The candidates must enter their opted colleges and branches

Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on the rank and preference of the candidate

Fee Payment: Aspirants must pay the fee for tuition to secure admission

Seat Allotment

Second-phase allotment of seats for TS EAPCET counselling will be announced on July 30, 2025. Candidates can see their allotment status on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, by entering their login credentials.

Participating Institutes

TS EAPCET participating institutions are different engineering colleges in Telangana state that provide courses in science disciplines like engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture.

