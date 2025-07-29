Telangana EAPCET Second Phase Counselling: Over 30,000 Seats Available
The counselling for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) is in progress, with the second phase providing more than 30,000 seats to prospective students. The seats are provided across the different disciplines of:
- Computer Science and IT: 19,493 seats
- Electronic and Electrical Engineering: 7,229 seats
- Civil, Mechanical, and Allied Courses: 3,730 seats
- Other Engineering Courses: 489 seats
Dates to Remember
- Second Phase Web Option Entry: Began on July 26, 2025
- Second Phase Seat Allotment: To be announced on July 30, 2025
- Last Date for Fee Payment: August 1, 2025
Counselling Process
The TS EAPCET counselling process has various steps:
- Registration: The candidate must register for the counselling process
- Document Verification: Verified candidates are eligible to undergo the counselling
- Web Option Entry: The candidates must enter their opted colleges and branches
- Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on the rank and preference of the candidate
- Fee Payment: Aspirants must pay the fee for tuition to secure admission
Seat Allotment
Second-phase allotment of seats for TS EAPCET counselling will be announced on July 30, 2025. Candidates can see their allotment status on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, by entering their login credentials.
Participating Institutes
TS EAPCET participating institutions are different engineering colleges in Telangana state that provide courses in science disciplines like engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture.
Also read: CM Shri Schools Admission Test 2025: Dates, Eligibility, and Syllabus