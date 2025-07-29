CM Shri Schools Admission Test 2025: Dates, Eligibility, and Syllabus

The Delhi government has announced the commencement of the CM Shri Schools Admission Test 2025, scheduled to take place on August 30. This initiative is part of the government's effort to provide high-quality education through modern infrastructure and a curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Key Highlights of the Admission Test

Eligibility: The test is open to students residing in Delhi and currently enrolled in a recognized Delhi-based school for the academic year 2025-26.

Reservation: At least 50% of seats will be reserved for students from government or government-aided schools.

Relaxation: A 5% relaxation in eligibility marks will be granted to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) students and Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

Test Format: The entrance test will be OMR-based, objective-type, and conducted in Hindi and English, covering five sections: Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Numerical Aptitude.

Important Dates

Application Window: July 30 to August 15

Admit Card Availability: August 23

Test Date: August 30

Result Declaration: September 10

Final Admissions: September 15

Future-Ready Smart Schools

The CM Shri schools are being established as model public institutions, incorporating modern infrastructure and technology, such as:

AI-enabled Libraries: Equipped with artificial intelligence-powered learning tools

AR/VR-powered Smart Classrooms: Utilizing augmented and virtual reality to enhance learning experiences

Robotics Labs: Fostering innovation and STEM education

Smartboards: Interactive learning tools for engaging students

Biometric Attendance: Ensuring accurate attendance tracking

Zero-Waste, Solar-Powered Infrastructure: Promoting sustainability and energy efficiency

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore to this initiative, which aims to provide students with a world-class education and prepare them for the future.

Also read: Nimisha Priya Death Sentence Not Cancelled Yet: Indian Government