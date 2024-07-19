Telangana DSC 2024 Postponed? Check Latest News on DSC!

Telangana DSC examinations are scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5 in two sessions.

The government has commenced the DSC 2024 exams. However, the High Court conducted a hearing on a petition seeking interim orders to halt them. The government and educational departments were directed to submit a counter-petition in court. The next hearing has been rescheduled to July 28.

Several petitioners have filed to revoke the government teachers' examination notification issued in February. Justice Pulla Karthik took up this case, citing not enough time for preparation and a complicated syllabus. This is against the Right to Education Act, and the petitioners requested the court cancel the exams.

A court session took place regarding specific candidates' cancellation of the DSC 2024 exams. After hearing arguments from all parties, the court adjourned the next hearing to July 28 and dismissed the request to cancel the exams.