Tamil Nadu Schools Board Exams Schedule, Summer Holidays dates announced; Check here!

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of School Education has formally announced the schedule for exams of students in Classes 1 to 9. With the academic year 2024-25 coming to an end, parents and students were waiting anxiously for this announcement. The Tamil Nadu government has even announced the Summer Holidays for school students.

Exam Dates and Timings

Full-year exams for Classes 1 to 9 will be conducted in April, as per the schedule released. The dates of the exams differ based on the class:

Classes 4 and 5: Exams will be conducted in the afternoon from April 9 to April 21.

Classes 1 to 3: Exams will be conducted in the morning from April 15 to April 21.

Classes 6 to 9: Exams will be conducted from April 9 to April 24.

Summer Holidays Dates Declared

After exams are over, vacation dates for summer have also been decided. Students of Classes 1 to 5 can now anticipate their summer break from April 22, while students in Classes 6 to 9 will get their break from April 25.

Key Instructions for Schools

District Education Officers have been directed to notify principals of government, government-aided, and private schools of the exam schedule. This notification brings clarity and relief to students, parents, and teachers in Tamil Nadu, enabling them to prepare for the upcoming exams and summer break.

