Tamil Nadu Public Holiday Calendar 2026 Released: 24 Holidays Declared
The Government of Tamil Nadu has released the official list of public holidays for the year 2026, announcing a total of 24 holidays applicable to all state government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, and commercial and co-operative banks.
The notification, issued on Tuesday, November 11, brings good news for state employees with an extended Pongal weekend early in the year. Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16), and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) will be celebrated on consecutive days, offering a three-day festive break.
However, two major festivals — Deepavali (November 8) and Thai Poosam (February 1) — fall on Sundays in 2026, resulting in no additional holiday for those days. Additionally, Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, and Independence Day will all fall on Saturdays next year.
List of Tamil Nadu Public Holidays for 2026
New Year’s Day – January 1
Pongal – January 15
Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16
Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17
Republic Day – January 26
Thai Poosam – February 1
Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19
Ramzan – March 21
Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31
Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks* – April 1
Good Friday – April 3
Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – April 14
May Day – May 1
Bakrid – May 28
Muharram – June 26
Independence Day – August 15
Milad-un-Nabi – August 26
Krishna Jayanthi – September 4
Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14
Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2
Ayudha Poojai – October 19
Vijayadasami – October 20
Deepavali – November 8
Christmas – December 25
(Note: April 1 will be a holiday only for commercial and co-operative banks due to annual account closing.)
Highlights of the 2026 Calendar
Total public holidays: 24
Extended festive break: Pongal weekend (Jan 15–17)
Festivals on Sundays: Deepavali, Thai Poosam
Festivals on Saturdays: Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, Independence Day
The 2026 holiday schedule aims to ensure a balanced calendar for government offices and institutions while maintaining operational efficiency during overlapping festivals and observances.