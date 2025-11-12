Tamil Nadu Public Holiday Calendar 2026 Released: 24 Holidays Declared

The Government of Tamil Nadu has released the official list of public holidays for the year 2026, announcing a total of 24 holidays applicable to all state government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, and commercial and co-operative banks.

The notification, issued on Tuesday, November 11, brings good news for state employees with an extended Pongal weekend early in the year. Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16), and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) will be celebrated on consecutive days, offering a three-day festive break.

However, two major festivals — Deepavali (November 8) and Thai Poosam (February 1) — fall on Sundays in 2026, resulting in no additional holiday for those days. Additionally, Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, and Independence Day will all fall on Saturdays next year.

List of Tamil Nadu Public Holidays for 2026

New Year’s Day – January 1

Pongal – January 15

Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17

Republic Day – January 26

Thai Poosam – February 1

Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19

Ramzan – March 21

Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31

Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks* – April 1

Good Friday – April 3

Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – April 14

May Day – May 1

Bakrid – May 28

Muharram – June 26

Independence Day – August 15

Milad-un-Nabi – August 26

Krishna Jayanthi – September 4

Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14

Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2

Ayudha Poojai – October 19

Vijayadasami – October 20

Deepavali – November 8

Christmas – December 25

(Note: April 1 will be a holiday only for commercial and co-operative banks due to annual account closing.)

Highlights of the 2026 Calendar

Total public holidays: 24

Extended festive break: Pongal weekend (Jan 15–17)

Festivals on Sundays: Deepavali, Thai Poosam

Festivals on Saturdays: Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, Independence Day

The 2026 holiday schedule aims to ensure a balanced calendar for government offices and institutions while maintaining operational efficiency during overlapping festivals and observances.