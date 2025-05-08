Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Exam 2025: Application Details & Schedule

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam results for the year 2025 were released today at 9:00 AM by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. Here are the important dates for students who wish to apply for the supplementary examination:

The supplementary exams will commence on June 25, 2025.

The official supplementary schedule will be made available on May 9, 2025.

The application period for supplementary exams will be from May 14 to May 31, 2025.

Students can start applying for scanned answer sheets starting from May 13, 2025.

Steps for Applying to the Supplementary Examination:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Locate and click on the section labelled “HSE Supplementary Exam 2025.”

Complete the application form by providing details such as registration number, subjects for re-examination, and other necessary personal information.

Upload any required documents, if applicable.

Pay the required fee using the online payment methods provided.

Keep a copy of the confirmation slip for your records.

Regarding the rechecking process, the Tamil Nadu Board has yet to release official details. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective school authorities or check the official website for the latest updates.