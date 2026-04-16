Summer Holidays Announced for Classes 1 to 9 in Tamil Nadu; Check dates

Summer holidays for students studying from Classes 1 to 9 in Tamil Nadu will begin from April 17. Along with the announcement, the state’s School Education Department has released a set of important safety guidelines for parents to ensure children remain safe during the holiday period.

Exams Conclude, Holidays Begin Early

This year, annual examinations were conducted earlier than usual due to the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The final exams for Classes 1 to 9 concluded on Thursday, with subjects like Social Science scheduled on the last day.

Following the completion of exams, students will start their summer holidays from Friday (April 17). Schools are expected to reopen on June 1 after the holiday break.

Teachers to Continue Administrative Work

While students enjoy their holidays, teachers have been instructed to continue attending to administrative duties. These include tasks such as student admissions and other school-related responsibilities during the vacation period.

Safety Guidelines for Students During Holidays

The School Education Department has emphasized the importance of safety during the summer holidays. Parents have been advised to closely monitor their children, especially as the risk of accidents tends to increase during this season.

Children should not be allowed to swim alone in water bodies such as seas, rivers, lakes, or ponds. Proper supervision is essential to prevent mishaps.

Precautions Against Summer Heat

With temperatures rising, parents are also advised to ensure that children stay hydrated at all times. Drinking sufficient water while playing outdoors is crucial.

Students should avoid going outside during peak afternoon hours when the heat is at its highest. Encouraging indoor activities during this time can help prevent heat-related health issues.

Limiting Screen Time

The department has also recommended controlling the use of mobile phones and television during the holidays. Parents are encouraged to promote productive and healthy activities instead of excessive screen exposure.

Conclusion

As summer holidays begin in Tamil Nadu, ensuring children’s safety and well-being becomes a priority. With proper care and supervision, students can enjoy a safe and refreshing break before the new academic session begins in June.

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