Summer Holidays 2025 begins from March 11 in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has released the dates for the 2025 summer holidays. The department states that the summer holidays will start in April and will continue until the end of May.

The department had previously issued a circular announcing that the summer holidays for the 2024-2025 academic session would begin on April 11, 2025, and would continue until May 28, 2025. But the latest news confirms that the holidays will begin in April and will continue for almost two months.

Summer holidays are a welcome relief for students, who have been occupied with examinations and other academic pursuits. The holidays will give them a chance to unwind and rejuvenate before the commencement of the next academic year.

In Karnataka, numerous exams have already commenced at different levels. The PU exams are almost at an end, while the 10th standard exams will start shortly. Other school-level exams for primary and secondary students have also commenced. The majority of these exams will conclude by the end of March.

The state government of Karnataka has considered the heatwave situation in the state while declaring the summer holiday schedule. The move is likely to provide relief to students, parents, and teachers.

For more details on the summer holiday schedule and other updates related to education, please refer to the Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department or visit their official website.

