Is September 5 a School Holiday in Your State? Check Now!

Schools across India are set to observe multiple holidays in September 2025, with Id-e-Milad and Teacher’s Day among the key occasions. Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming school holidays.

School Holiday on September 5-6: Eid-e-Milad

Id-e-Milad, also known as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated on September 5 and 6, 2025. Schools in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are expected to remain closed on this occasion.

In some northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival may coincide with Indrajatra, so students there may also get a holiday.

Is Eid-e-Milad a National Holiday?

Eid-e-Milad is not a national holiday in India. It is a gazetted holiday, meaning the central government officially recognizes it, but the observance depends on the state. While schools, colleges, and government offices in certain states remain closed, other states may continue regular schedules.

Teacher’s Day – September 5

September 5 is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day across India. On this day, students organize programs and activities to honor their teachers. Many schools may remain closed after the celebrations.

Other Regional Holidays in September 2025

September 12: Schools in Jammu and Srinagar may remain shut for the traditional Friday after Eid.

September 22: Rajasthan observes Navratna Sthapana, and schools may declare a holiday.

September 23: Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary.

September 29 & 30: Schools in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha will be closed for Durga Puja (Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami).

Stay updated with local school notifications to confirm holiday schedules in your area.