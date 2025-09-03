Actor Kalaiyarasan plays Murugan in Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam'

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of director Athiyan Athirai's eagerly awaited film 'Thandakaaranyam', featuring actors Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in the lead, on Wednesday disclosed the name of the character that actor Kalaiyarasan plays in the film.

Neelam Productions, the production firm of director Pa Ranjith, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to announce the character's name. It said, "Gut-wrenching, yet full of grit. #Kalaiyarasan as Murugan in #Thandakaaranyam. ThandakaaranyamFromSept19."

It may be recalled that only a day ago, the unit had disclosed the name of the other lead character played by actor Dinesh.

Director Athiyan Athirai had, on his X timeline on Tuesday, disclosed that Dinesh played a character called Sadaiyan in the film.

A teaser which the unit released recently shows that the story of the film is told from a woman's perspective. A young woman living in a tribal hamlet on the fringes of a forest narrates a story. "Everytime a girl is born in this forest, along with her a root vegetable is also born. My grandmother Richiamma used to say that the man who finds that root vegetable and brings it to you is the one destined for you," she says. "The forest does not comprise of just trees and plants, it also included our love," she explains. "One day, my man made me stand under this tree and went in search of the root to present to me. He still hasn't returned."

From the visuals of the teaser, it is evident that the story narrated by the woman is just an allegory for a more intense story of oppression that is set in the forest lands.

It is evident from the teaser that the character of Murugan is a member of one of the uniformed services and that Sadaiyan is a tribal leader in the film.

The film, which has been produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam productions in association with Learn and Teach production, will also feature actors Rithyvika, Vinsu Sam, Muthukumar, Aruldass and Saranya Ravichandran in important roles.

It may be recalled that the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an U/A certificate and is scheduled to hit screens on September 19.

Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal, who impressed with his performance as 'Dancing Rose' in the sports drama Sarpetta Parambarai, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film, which will also feature comedian Bala Saravanan in a prominent role.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja. Editing for the film will be by Selva while art direction has been handled by Tha Ramalingam.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film took place completely in forests and in villages situated in mountains. This apart, sequences were also shot in hilly regions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.