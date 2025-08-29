September 2025 School Holidays: Onam, Id-e-Milad, Durga Puja & More

September in India is a month where academics and traditions go hand in hand. While students face mid-term exams, projects, and cultural programmes, schools across the country also adjust schedules to accommodate major festivals. From Onam in Kerala to Durga Puja in West Bengal, and Id-e-Milad observed nationwide, September brings a diverse calendar of holidays.

It’s important to note that school holidays are not uniform across India—they vary depending on regional customs, education boards, and institutional policies. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools to avoid last-minute surprises.

Key School Holidays in September 2025

Onam Celebrations (September 4–5, 2025)

Kerala’s grand harvest festival begins with First Onam on September 4 and culminates with Thiruvonam on September 5. Schools across Kerala remain closed for cultural events, feasts, and traditional games, allowing students to immerse themselves in the state’s rich heritage.

Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi (September 5–6, 2025)

Marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Id-e-Milad will be observed on September 5–6. Schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and several northeastern states like Manipur and Sikkim may remain closed. In some regions, this also coincides with Indrajatra festivities.

Friday Following Eid (September 12, 2025)

In Jammu and Srinagar, schools may close on September 12 to observe the Friday following Eid, a traditional extension of celebrations with family gatherings and prayers.

Navratra Sthapna (September 22, 2025)

Rajasthan marks the beginning of Navratra Sthapna on September 22. Schools may declare a holiday as families prepare for nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday (September 23, 2025)

Schools in Jammu and Srinagar may remain closed on September 23 to honor the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, a key figure in the region’s history.

Durga Puja Holidays (September 29–30, 2025)

The last week of September brings the festive fervor of Durga Puja. Schools in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam may remain closed on Maha Saptami (September 29). Closures extend further on Maha Ashtami (September 30) across Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and other eastern states. Many institutions continue the holidays into early October, giving students a longer festive break.

Long Weekend Possibilities

September 2025 may also offer students several extended breaks. For instance:

Onam and Id-e-Milad (September 4–7) could create a four-day holiday stretch in southern states.

Durga Puja holidays (September 29–October 2) may align with weekends, resulting in an extended vacation.

With a blend of academics and cultural celebrations, September 2025 offers students a vibrant month of traditions and much-awaited holidays. While the schedules vary across states, the festive season ensures that classrooms across India pause t