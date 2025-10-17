Schools Holiday on October 17: Check State-Wise Holiday List Here

With the festive season rolling in India, most schools in different states are preparing to take a well-deserved holiday. With Diwali and Chhath Puja nearing, students and parents are waiting for the holidays to arrive. Let's check out the school holiday calendar for October 17, 2025.

Schools Closed in These States

Tamil Nadu: Schools in Tamil Nadu will most likely be closed on October 17, 2025, due to excessive rain and orange alerts from the IMD. Widespread rain during the northeast monsoon has caused day-to-day life and school schedules to be interrupted.

Other states: There are no mass school closures on October 17, but a few states will be taking holidays towards the end of the month for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Upcoming School Holidays

Delhi NCR: Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida schools will have Diwali holidays between October 19 and October 23, 2025. A few schools may close until October 28 to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Uttar Pradesh: UP schools will close from October 20 to October 23, 2025, for celebrating Diwali.

Bihar: Bihar schools will observe a 10-day holiday from October 20 to October 29, 2025, to mark Diwali and Chhath Puja.

West Bengal: Schools will remain shut on October 20 to October 23, 2025, for Kali Puja and Diwali.

Jammu: Government schools and private schools will have Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Refer to official school circulars for the precise dates of reopening as well as holiday details.

Parents and students must keep themselves informed about the most recent notifications and announcements.

The holiday season provides a wonderful chance for families to spend time together and celebrate special occasions.

Parents and students can best utilize the coming holidays and festivities if they plan in advance. Have a merry celebration!