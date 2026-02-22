School Holidays Rise With Hoax Bomb Threats

If digital transformation marks one axis of change, recurring bomb threats and hoax emails mark another. What may appear to be a logistical inconvenience has steadily reshaped the emotional atmosphere of school life.

For many parents, these incidents have become a new form of routine disruption. Yet the deeper concern lies elsewhere: How is this recurring uncertainty shaping children’s emotional landscape? How are schools and families navigating it?

Parents unanimously acknowledge that schools have handled these situations with restraint and responsibility. While evacuations are carried out depending on the severity of a threat, administrators have ensured that panic is never transferred to students. Movements are calm, communication with parents is prompt and transparent, and the learning environment is restored with minimal visible disruption.

For younger children, many parents prefer discretion. Neha Arora, a teacher and parent based in Delhi, explains that given their age, schools often avoid explaining such situations in direct terms. At home too, she consciously shields her child from distressing news, believing he is too young to fully process such concepts.

Older students, however, inhabit a vastly different information ecosystem. With access to digital platforms, their awareness expands beyond what schools or parents choose to share.

Aakansha Aashu recounts how her 15-year-old reacted after his school was evacuated following a threat message. The students quickly immersed themselves in discussions — speculating about who might be responsible and what had happened. Yet, while curiosity was intense, fear was not. The conversations were analytical rather than anxious.

Masoom reflects on the inevitability of information flow in the digital age. His 10-year-old, despite his age, reads widely and absorbs more than expected. Whether parents initiate conversations or not, children often encounter such topics through online creators — some serious, others theatrical or humorous. Exposure sparks curiosity, and questions inevitably return home.

“In today’s environment, whether I explain things to him or not, he already knows quite a bit,” he observes. “Information reaches children directly. Even if he doesn’t watch the news, it appears in other forms. They try to understand it in their own way, and then they come to us.”

This evolving reality represents more than operational change; it signals a shift in what “normal” feels like for a generation.

At first glance, the contrast may seem unsettling. Yet every generation grows up in a world reshaped by its time. The spontaneous joy of an unexpected holiday, the shared pause when routines briefly slowed, the comfort of being insulated from larger anxieties — these elements of childhood are not disappearing, but they are being redefined.

In their place stands a system designed for continuity and resilience — one that keeps education moving, even amid disruption. The question is no longer whether schooling can persist through uncertainty. It clearly can.

The more pressing question is this: as institutions balance necessity with nostalgia, how do we preserve the human rhythms of childhood — the joy, the ease, the pause that once defined the school day — even as “normal” continues to evolve?