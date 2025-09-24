School Holiday Today, September 24 In These States: Check Full List

Schools across parts of India will remain shut on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, either due to heavy rains or regional festivals, with multiple states advancing their holiday schedules.

Kolkata Shuts Schools Over Rain

In West Bengal, schools in Kolkata will stay closed on September 24 and 25 following relentless rainfall and severe waterlogging. Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the closures, describing the situation as “calamity-like.” The decision came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged precautions to avoid accidents from flooded streets. At least two rain-related deaths have already been reported in the city.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Long Dussehra Breaks

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared nine days of Dasara holidays from September 24 to October 2, with schools reopening on October 3. Telangana has gone further, granting students a 13-day vacation from September 21 to October 3, the longest among southern states.

Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra

Karnataka: Schools closed from September 20 to October 6 for Dussehra.

Delhi: Autumn break scheduled from September 29 to October 1, aligning with Durga Puja and Dussehra.

Maharashtra: Dussehra holidays will vary across districts and boards, generally spanning late September to early October.

West Bengal and Kendriya Vidyalayas

Beyond rain-related closures, West Bengal schools are also preparing for Durga Puja holidays in the last week of September.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are expected to follow a uniform Autumn Break from September 27 to October 6, though exact dates may differ depending on the regional cluster.

Key Takeaway

While some closures are weather-driven, most are tied to the festive calendar. Parents and students are advised to check with local authorities or school administrations for final confirmation.