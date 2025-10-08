School Holiday on October 9 in Several States Due to Weather and Surveys

Schools across parts of India will stay closed on Thursday, October 9, 2025, because of bad weather and official surveys. Authorities in Darjeeling, Karnataka, and Jammu have announced the closures to ensure student safety and smooth completion of administrative work.

Darjeeling: Classes Suspended After Landslides

In Darjeeling, heavy rainfall and landslides earlier this week have caused major damage, blocking roads and disrupting transport. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has ordered all schools — government, private, and missionary-run — to remain closed from October 8 to October 10, 2025. Schools are expected to reopen on October 13 once conditions improve. Officials said the decision was made because unsafe travel routes could put students at risk.

Karnataka: Statewide Holiday for Caste Survey

In Karnataka, all government and government-aided schools are shut from October 8 to October 18 as teachers are participating in the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, also known as the caste survey. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the move allows teachers to complete survey work on time. Students will have an extended break and are encouraged to use this time for self-study or other learning activities.

Jammu: More Closures Possible Due to Rain

In Jammu, schools were already closed on October 6 and 7 due to continuous rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain and possible thunderstorms until October 9, and local authorities may extend closures if weather conditions worsen. The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has advised parents to follow official updates closely.

Students Advised to Stay Safe

With schools shut across multiple states, officials have urged families to prioritize safety and stay in touch with school announcements. Students are encouraged to use their time productively — catching up on lessons, spending time with family, or preparing for upcoming exams.

As the festive season approaches, authorities continue to monitor weather developments and have assured that any further closures will be announced promptly.