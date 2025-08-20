School Holiday in Noida on August 21 Due to Guru Dronacharya Mela

Ahead of the annual Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur, the district administration has announced Thursday, August 21, as a holiday for schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar. This is to avoid traffic jams and provide students with a safe environment during the celebrations.

Festival Celebrations

The Guru Dronacharya Mela is a celebration of the mythological teacher of the Pandavas and Kauravas during the Mahabharata period. The 10-day festival at the Shri Drona Natya Shala premises will have cultural events and competitions. As an expected large crowd will throng the area, some roads have been closed down, and the schools have been ordered closed for the day by the district administration.

Upcoming Holidays

Students in the region will also celebrate holidays on August 26 for Onam and August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. The festivals hold importance in the region, and schools will be closed to enable students to enjoy the celebrations.

Previous Year's Celebrations

In 2023, schools and colleges in Noida and Greater Noida remained shut on September 12 for the Guru Dronacharya Mela. The District Inspector of Schools released an official notification, in which all schools and colleges were instructed to remain closed on that day. Likewise, in August 2024, Gautam Budh Nagar's schools were shut on August 30 for the mela, as per the order of the District Magistrate's Office.

Student Safety and Convenience

Closing schools on August 21, according to the district administration, is a decision based on student safety and convenience. Due to the anticipated massive crowd and closure of roads, the holiday will enable students to stay away from possible interruptions and enjoy the celebration without concerns regarding school hours.

