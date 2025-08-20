Dussehra Holidays 2025 in Telangana and AP: September 21 to October 3, Sep 24 to Oct 2 Respectively

The Telangana Education Department has officially announced the Dussehra holidays for schools in 2025. All government and private schools across the state will remain closed from September 21 to October 3, giving students a long break of 13 days. The holidays are being given in view of the Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals. Schools will reopen on October 4.

Officials clarified that this is the current official schedule, and if there are any changes, they will be notified in advance. The break also includes October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), which is a national holiday, and October 3, adding to the festive atmosphere for students.

The extended holidays will give students, teachers, and parents a chance to plan ahead and celebrate the festivals with enthusiasm. Bathukamma festivities, followed by grand Dussehra processions and Ravana Dahanam, are expected to be celebrated on a large scale this year.

Dussehra Holidays 2025 in AP: September 24 to October 2

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has also declared Dussehra holidays for schools. In AP, schools will remain closed from September 24 to October 2 — a total of 10 days, which is three days fewer than Telangana. Schools will reopen on October 4, but since October 5 (Milad-un-Nabi) is also a government holiday, students will get another day off immediately.

Additionally, Christian missionary schools in Andhra Pradesh have been given a separate holiday schedule — from September 27 to October 2 — applicable to both students and staff.