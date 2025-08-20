Extreme Rainfall in Mumbai: Congress Demands CM Fadnavis To Declare ‘Wet Drought’

An orange alert was issued for Mumbai on Wednesday (August 20) as heavy rains battered the financial capital. The torrential downpour submerged several subways, disrupted 135 bus routes, and triggered power outages across the city. Mumbai also logged its wettest August in five years – recording 837.3 mm of rain in just five-and-a-half days.

Amid the deluge, the Congress has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare a ‘wet drought’ and provide immediate relief of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, in a letter to the CM, noted that floodwaters had entered farmlands, severely damaging standing crops.

“It is estimated that more than 15 lakh acres of farmland across the state have suffered extensive damage,” he said, adding that around 17 districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra were the worst hit, while North Maharashtra and Konkan also reported major losses.

Sapkal further highlighted that farmers had lost livestock in some regions, while Nanded district even reported human casualties.

“The already distressed farmers are now reeling under yet another natural calamity,” he observed.

He demanded that families of victims be provided with immediate financial support and compensation.

According to the IMD, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory, which represents the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on August 20, 2025.

What is Wet Drought?

“Wet drought” in climate science and agriculture describes a condition where a region receives normal or above-normal rainfall, but water remains unavailable for crops or people due to poor storage, excessive runoff, soil degradation, or flooding that damages farming systems.

In simpler terms: it rains, but drought-like stress still occurs.

Causes of Wet Drought