School Holiday List 2025: Diwali break dates for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and other states

With Diwali 2025 around the corner, schools in India are making preparations for festival holiday vacations. The government of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have already announced their Diwali school holidays, while others such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are planning to announce their vacation dates soon.

With the festive period officially on, students are waiting eagerly for their Diwali holidays, a period to spend with family and friends. Some states have already declared their school holidays, while others are soon to do the same. Here is a closer examination of the state-by-state Diwali holiday plans in 2025.

Rajasthan Diwali Holidays

The Rajasthan Education Department has affirmed that educational institutions will be shut down from October 13 to October 24, 2025, for the festival of lights. These dates have been readjusted slightly from the previously announced schedule of October 16–27 to suit celebrations in the state more effectively.

Uttar Pradesh School Break

Uttar Pradesh students will have a brief holiday between October 20 and October 23 due to Diwali. The state government has also announced October 20, 22, and 23 as public holidays so that students and teachers can have a festive break.

Bihar Diwali and Chhath Puja Holidays

In Bihar, schools will be closed for a prolonged period from October 20 to October 29, 2025, spanning both Diwali and Chhath Puja. With this extended vacation, students and their families have sufficient time to indulge in customary rituals and festivities.

Tamil Nadu Diwali Holidays

Tamil Nadu schools will be closed from October 18 to October 21, giving students a long holiday weekend to enjoy Diwali with friends and relatives.

Karnataka Holiday Update

There is some difference in Karnataka as to the precise Diwali date. The Amavasya Tithi, which coincides with the main Diwali day, can be between October 20 and October 21. The majority of sources use October 20 for Lakshmi Puja festivities, with the government calendar officially recording Deepawali and Balipadyami on October 22. Dates could be altered based on local traditions.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Schools and higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to observe three consecutive holiday days over the Diwali weekend. The formal announcement of the official holiday schedule is still awaited.

Other Updates

Some schools and offices in various states may also remain closed on October 18, 2025 (Saturday) for Dhanteras celebrations.

While overseas news, including the flu epidemic in Japan resulting in temporary school closure, makes news headlines, it never impacts India's festive school holiday schedule.

When Is Diwali 2025

The Kartik Amavasya tithi will last from the afternoon of 20 October to the evening of 21 October, 2025, which is why the Diwali date differs slightly from one state to another. Yet, most parts of India should celebrate Diwali on 20 October, 2025.

This article gives an overall picture of the school holidays of Diwali 2025 in major Indian states, allowing students, teachers, and parents to plan for the festive season.

Also read: School Holiday on 14 October 2025: State-Wise Holiday List in India