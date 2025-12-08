School Holiday on December 9: Kerala, Chennai, AP, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir Closure and Open Status

As weather disturbances, elections, and winter conditions affect different parts of the country, students and parents are awaiting clarity on school closures for December 9. Several states continue to issue fresh advisories in view of Cyclone Ditwah, local body elections, and harsh winter spells.

Below is a state-wise overview of the latest announcements.

Tamil Nadu & Chennai: No Holiday Announced Yet

Despite ongoing rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ditwah, there is no official confirmation of a school holiday in Chennai as of the latest update.

Temperature forecast: Max 30°C, Min 24°C

Parents are advised to monitor local district announcements for last-minute orders.

Kerala: Schools Closed on December 9 and 11

The Kerala government has declared holidays for schools on December 9 and 11 due to local body elections being held across the state.

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Karnataka

Weather-linked advisories are expected as rain continues in southern coastal regions. Authorities have not yet issued a confirmed school holiday order for December 9.

Jammu & Kashmir: Week-Long Closure in Winter Zone

Schools in the winter zone of J&K remain shut due to extreme cold, fog, and early snowfall.

Closure dates: December 8–14

Winter vacation schedule:

Pre-primary: Nov 26, 2025 – Feb 28, 2026

Classes 1–8: Dec 1, 2025 – Feb 28, 2026

Classes 9–12: Dec 11, 2025 – Feb 22, 2026

Meghalaya: Schools Shut on December 12

All schools in the state will remain closed on Dec 12 to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

Delhi–NCR: Regular Schedule, Holiday List Issued

Schools in the capital continue normal operations, though many institutions are preparing for term-end exams and pre-board sessions. December holidays follow the regular academic calendar.

Uttar Pradesh

Winter vacation in UP schools has been scheduled from December 20 to 31, 2025.

Maharashtra

Some schools may see disruptions as statewide teacher associations continue their protest. Students are advised to check with their schools for daily updates.

Other Noteworthy Updates

Indian Army Initiative: Students from Poonch have been flagged off for a National Integration Tour to Dehradun.

ISRO Astronaut Outreach: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla interacted with Delhi students, encouraging them to contribute to “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Himachal Pradesh: Schools will remain closed on Dec 24–25 for Christmas, with winter vacation expected to begin in the last week of December.

Are Schools Closed on December 9?

As of now, only Kerala and parts of Jammu & Kashmir have officially declared closures for December 9.

Other states, including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, have not confirmed holidays yet.

Stay tuned for real-time updates as more districts issue advisories based on weather and administrative requirements.