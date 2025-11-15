RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: How to Download, Exam Schedule & Salary

The wait is almost over! The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released soon on regional RRB websites, along with the city intimation slip. Once available, candidates can check their exam city, download their hall ticket, and review key exam details before the Computer-Based Test (CBT) begins on November 17, 2025.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025:

Visit your regional RRB website

Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Complete captcha verification and submit

Download and print admit card for future reference

Exam Schedule:

The RRB Group D exam will be conducted from November 17, 2025, to December 2025. Admit cards will be available four days before the candidate's exam date.

Selection Process:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Salary Details:

Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 18,000, with additional allowances, totaling around Rs 28,000 per month.

Also read: Globetrotter Day: Mahesh Babu Pays Tribute to Father Krishna on His Death Anniversary