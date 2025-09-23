Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025: Complete List is Here, Check Out

Rajasthan schools are set to observe multiple holidays in October 2025, with closures marking both national events and major festivals. Students across the state can look forward to a festive month beginning with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, followed by Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. These holidays provide an opportunity for children to step away from their regular academic schedule and immerse themselves in cultural traditions and family celebrations.

The festive calendar will also help parents and teachers plan better around school breaks. With several holidays occurring within a short span, families can make time for religious rituals, social gatherings, or short trips while ensuring students enjoy a refreshing pause from studies.

Complete List of Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – Thursday, October 2, 2025

Vijayadashami (Dussehra) – Thursday, October 2, 2025

Diwali – Monday, October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025

Holiday Significance

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Marking the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, October 2 is observed with reverence across Rajasthan. While schools remain closed, communities organize prayer services, cultural programs, and cleanliness drives to honor Gandhi’s legacy of peace and non-violence.

Vijayadashami: Falling on the same day this year as Gandhi Jayanti, Vijayadashami symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Across towns and villages, effigies of Ravana are burnt, and Ram Leela performances are staged. Students enjoy the day off to witness and participate in these traditional festivities.

Diwali: One of the most anticipated festivals, Diwali brings light, joy, and celebration into every home. Families in Rajasthan decorate with lamps, worship Goddess Lakshmi, share sweets, and celebrate with firecrackers. For schoolchildren, the holiday represents a time of togetherness and festive excitement.

Govardhan Puja: Celebrated the day after Diwali, this festival recalls the legend of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rains. Special food offerings are prepared and dedicated to Lord Krishna. Schools stay closed, allowing students to partake in religious rituals and community gatherings.

Bhai Dooj: Concluding the festive week, Bhai Dooj highlights the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being and prosperity, while brothers give gifts in return. The holiday strengthens family ties and brings moments of joy to households across the state.

With October blending spirituality, tradition, and festivity, students in Rajasthan can look forward to a vibrant month of celebrations and well-deserved breaks from the classroom routine.