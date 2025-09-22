Punjab Schools and Colleges Holiday Today for Agrasen Jayanti, September 22

Punjab is observing a public holiday today, September 22, on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. The state government has ordered the closure of all government offices, as well as government and private schools and colleges.

Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the order. This may include fines or even cancellation of school recognition in case of non-compliance. The holiday is part of Punjab’s official calendar.

The day also comes as the festival season begins, with Navratri starting today. Apart from this, the state will see three more government holidays in October — Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2, Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, and Diwali on October 20.

Maharaja Agrasen, remembered as a symbol of justice, equality and social service, is especially respected by the Vaishya community. His birth anniversary is celebrated with cultural and religious events across the country.

Punjab had first declared Agrasen Jayanti as a public holiday in 2024, calling it a step to honour history and connect people with cultural traditions.