Punjab Police Recruitment 2026: Apply for 3298 Constable Posts from March 10

Punjab Police has announced a major recruitment drive for the post of constable, offering thousands of job opportunities across the state. According to the official notification released on March 6, a total of 3,298 vacancies have been opened under the District Cadre and Armed Cadre categories.

Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online starting March 10, 2026. The last date to apply is March 30, 2026. Applications must be submitted through the official recruitment website of the Punjab Police Recruitment Portal.

Total Vacancies Announced

The recruitment drive includes positions in two major cadres:

District Cadre: 2,522 vacancies

Armed Cadre: 776 vacancies

Together, these positions make up the total of 3,298 constable posts available this year.

Category-wise Distribution

District Cadre (2,522 Posts)

The District Cadre vacancies are distributed across several reservation categories:

General / Open Category – 1,066

SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs – 260

SC Ramdasia and Others – 260

Backward Classes – 260

Ex-Servicemen (General) – 182

Ex-Servicemen (SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikh) – 52

Ex-Servicemen (SC Ramdasia and Others) – 52

Ex-Servicemen (Backward Classes) – 52

Wards of Police Personnel – 52

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) – 260

Wards of Freedom Fighters – 26

Armed Cadre (776 Posts)

Vacancies under the Armed Cadre are distributed as follows:

General / Open Category – 328

SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs – 80

SC Ramdasia and Others – 80

Backward Classes – 80

Ex-Servicemen (General) – 56

Ex-Servicemen (SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikh) – 16

Ex-Servicemen (SC Ramdasia and Others) – 16

Ex-Servicemen (Backward Classes) – 16

Wards of Police Personnel – 16

Economically Weaker Sections – 80

Wards of Freedom Fighters – 8

Selection Process

The recruitment process will include several stages designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and physical fitness. The first stage will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will then be required to appear for the Physical Screening Test (PST) followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Each stage will have specific qualifying standards that applicants must meet.

While filling out the application form, candidates will also be required to indicate their preferred cadre—District or Armed—based on eligibility and personal choice. The exact dates for the written examination will be announced later by the authorities.

Steps to Apply Online

Candidates interested in applying for the constable posts can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of Punjab Police.

Click on the link for Punjab Police Recruitment 2026.

Complete the registration process by providing your name, mobile number, and email address.

Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents as instructed.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The recruitment drive is expected to attract a large number of applicants as it offers a significant number of vacancies in the state police force. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and complete their applications before the deadline.

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