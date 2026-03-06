Telangana Fixes Tuition Fees for BE and BTech in Private Colleges

The Telangana government has finalized the tuition fee structure for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses offered by private unaided engineering colleges in the state. The revised fee structure will be applicable for a three-year block period from the academic year 2025–26 to 2027–28.

The decision was taken following recommendations from the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), which regulates admissions and fees for private professional colleges in the state. According to the committee’s order issued on March 4, the revised tuition fees will apply to engineering colleges across Telangana.

Reports indicate that the annual tuition fees vary widely among institutions. The minimum annual fee begins at around ₹45,000, while the highest fee goes up to nearly ₹1.83 lakh in top engineering colleges.

Among the institutions, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology has the highest annual fee fixed at ₹1,83,000. It is followed by Vasavi College of Engineering with ₹1,75,000 and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology with ₹1,67,000. Several other well-known colleges such as CVR College of Engineering, G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, and VNR Vignan Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology also have higher fee brackets.

The government clarified that the tuition fee fixed by the committee does not include admission or special fees. Colleges have also been instructed to collect only the approved fee and avoid charging any additional amounts from students. Institutions collecting unauthorized payments or capitation fees may face strict action from authorities.

Officials said the move aims to bring transparency in engineering education fees and ensure students and parents have clarity about the cost of pursuing technical courses in the state.