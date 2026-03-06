Shiv Pratap Shukla Appointed as New Governor of Telangana, Major Governor Reshuffle Announced

In a fresh round of gubernatorial appointments, the Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment and transfer of Governors for several Indian states, including Telangana.

According to the latest announcement, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is currently serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has now been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. The move marks a significant administrative change for the southern state.

Meanwhile, Jishnu Dev Varma, who had been serving as the Governor of Telangana, has been reassigned and will now take charge as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Along with these changes, the President has also announced new appointments for other states. Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Additionally, Syed Ata Hasnain, a retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army, has been selected as the new Governor of Bihar.

Another notable transfer involves R. N. Ravi, who has been serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. He has now been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

These appointments and transfers are part of the routine administrative process carried out by the central government to manage constitutional positions in different states. The changes are expected to come into effect soon, following the formal procedures associated with the assumption of office.

The reshuffle brings new leadership to several Raj Bhavans across the country and is likely to influence administrative coordination between state governments and the Centre in the coming months.