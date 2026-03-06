Nayanthara Buys Luxury Duplex in Chennai’s Poes Garden for 31.5 Crore

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have reportedly added another premium property to their real estate portfolio by purchasing a lavish duplex home in Poes Garden, one of the most upscale residential areas in Chennai.

According to reports circulating in entertainment circles, the couple has invested approximately ₹31.5 crore in the luxurious property. The duplex is said to be a spacious 4 BHK residence that covers an impressive area of around 16,500 square feet. The large size and premium location make it one of the most notable residential purchases in the area recently.

Poes Garden has long been known as a prestigious address in Chennai and has been home to several influential personalities, including political leaders, business figures, and prominent celebrities. With its high level of privacy, security, and prime location, the neighbourhood continues to attract wealthy buyers looking for exclusive residences.

The newly purchased duplex reportedly offers modern architecture, expansive living spaces, and high-end amenities designed for luxury living. Such properties in Poes Garden are highly valued due to limited availability and strong demand among elite buyers.

This purchase further highlights the growing real estate investments made by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan over the years. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are known to own several properties in Chennai and other cities. Their investments reflect a preference for premium locations and high-value assets.

Nayanthara, often referred to as one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema, continues to enjoy a successful career across multiple film industries. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan has gained recognition as a director and producer with several successful projects.

While the couple has not officially confirmed the details of the purchase, the reported acquisition has already generated significant buzz among fans and industry followers. Their latest real estate investment once again places them among the prominent celebrity homeowners in Chennai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

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