School Holiday on December 9, 11 in Kerala For Local Body Polls, Confirms EC

The Kerala State Election Commission has directed the state government to announce public holidays in connection with the upcoming local body elections. The Commission has recommended declaring district-wise holidays on the polling dates — December 9 and December 11 — covering all establishments under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to the directive, employees in factories, plantations, and various other sectors must also be granted a holiday or provided suitable arrangements to ensure they can cast their votes without difficulty.

The Commission further instructed that staff working in central government offices and central public sector undertakings should be given leave on polling days to participate in the democratic process.