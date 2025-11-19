November 19 School Holiday: Check State-Wise Updates and Closures

As Wednesday, November 19, 2025, arrives, students and parents across India are looking for clarity on whether schools will remain open. Despite concerns about changing weather conditions in some parts of the country, the majority of states will conduct classes as usual, with no holiday announcements issued so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for a few isolated regions, but most states are not experiencing severe weather and therefore schools will remain open and operate on regular schedules.

Schools Operating Normally Across Most States

States including Delhi NCR, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha have confirmed that schools will function without interruptions. No new weather warnings or administrative orders have been issued that would impact school schedules in these regions.

Parents and students in these states can expect a regular working day on November 19.

Holiday Declared in Select Rain-Affected Regions

Only a few areas facing intense rainfall have taken precautionary steps:

Puducherry and Karaikal declared a holiday for all government and government-aided schools on November 18, 2025, due to continuous heavy rain.

Depending on local weather conditions, authorities may extend closures, but no official announcement has yet been made for November 19.

Other states experiencing cloudy or mild weather have not announced school closures.

Why Timely Updates Matter

School holiday announcements have a direct impact on students, teachers, and parents. Keeping track of official orders helps families plan their day, especially when weather conditions fluctuate.

What Parents Should Do

Follow local government notifications

Stay updated through school messages or circulars

Keep an eye on IMD weather alerts for your district

As of now, most schools across India will remain open on November 19, 2025, with only a few rain-affected regions observing closures based on safety needs.

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