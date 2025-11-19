Happy International Men’s Day 2025: Theme, History, Wishes, and Messages to Share on November 19

International Men’s Day, observed every year on 19 November, highlights the challenges men face worldwide — including issues related to abuse, homelessness, mental health, suicide, and violence. The day also celebrates men’s contributions to society while promoting positive role models and encouraging healthier, happier lives.

This year, International Men’s Day once again turns attention toward men’s well-being, emotional health, and the importance of open conversations around their struggles.

International Men’s Day 2025 Theme

The theme for International Men’s Day 2025 is “Celebrating men and boys.”

This global theme focuses on:

Honouring positive male role models

Supporting men’s physical and mental well-being

Encouraging gender equality

Recognising the cultural, social, and personal contributions of men and boys in families and communities

History of International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day was first celebrated in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago, founded by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh. He selected November 19 to honour his father’s birthday and commemorate an important day in the country’s football history.

What began as a local observance has grown into a global movement, now marked in more than 80 countries. The day aims to highlight positive male figures and encourage discussions about the issues men face across the world.

International Men’s Day 2025: Wishes and Messages to Share

Here are heartfelt wishes and meaningful messages you can share with the important men in your life: