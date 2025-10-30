October 31 School Holiday or not?

As the holidays of Diwali and Chhath Puja are over, schools in most regions of India have reopened for normal classes. Yet, some states are struggling with extreme weather conditions brought about by Cyclone Montha, while others enjoy regional festivals such as Jagadhatri Puja. Because of this, a few places have had their schools closed, whereas most states will have regular working days on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Schools Shut in a Few States

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in a few districts, such as Kakinada, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati, will be closed because of Cyclone Montha's heavy rain and flooding. Relief camps have also been established in school buildings, so classes won't be conducted tomorrow.

Odisha: A few districts like Gajapati, Malkangiri, and Koraput have announced holidays until October 30, although an extension can be declared if the weather deteriorates.

Telangana: Schools in areas like Khammam and Bhadradri can keep off October 31 if the rains persist.

Tamil Nadu: An orange alert has been sounded in areas like Chennai and Tiruvallur. Schools in Tiruvallur district have already announced a holiday for tomorrow.

West Bengal: Schools will be closed on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, a large local festival celebrated across the state.

Schools Open in Other States

In the majority of the rest of the nation, such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, schools have resumed after the festival holidays and will operate normally on October 31, 2025.

Final Update

Therefore, while October 31 will be a public holiday in some states because of Cyclone Montha and local festivals, it will be a normal working day for schools in the majority of India. Parents must consult the local school authorities or WhatsApp groups for the most recent information about school holidays at their location.