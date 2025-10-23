October 24 School Holiday or not?

With thunderstorms and heavy rain expected on October 24, 2025, students and parents around southern India are asking if tomorrow would be a school holiday. The Indian Meteorological Department has put out warnings for states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, causing concern for a potential school holiday. Here's what happened.

Tamil Nadu

As of now, there has been no official word on a holiday for any school in Tamil Nadu for October 24. The IMD has forecasted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout all the districts, including Chennai and Puducherry, with the yellow alert issued. Parents should continue monitoring the updates made by the state education department or the local authorities, as the scenario can be altered based on the severity of the rain.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, there is also no confirmation of a school holiday for tomorrow. The IMD has forecasted very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and squally winds across Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Several districts are under orange and yellow alerts, signaling significant rainfall. Schools are expected to function as usual unless authorities issue emergency closures.

Telangana

No school holiday has been officially announced in Telangana as well. The IMD has put out a yellow alert for 17 districts with warnings of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. The rest of the districts have no warnings. Students and parents must keep an eye on official announcements in case anything is announced at the last moment.

Kerala

Likewise, Kerala will see heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning, but no school holiday has been announced for October 24. Every district is yellow alerted, so parents must get the latest information from local education department announcements.

Key Takeaways for Parents and Students

October 24, 2025, is a normal working day for schools in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala as of today.

IMD warnings indicate rain showers, which can influence school hours or transport.

Parents need to watch for state government notifications, school alerts, and real-time weather forecasts for the safety of children.

In the event of a weather emergency, local authorities can declare emergency holidays.

Finally, although weather is of concern, no state has gazetted October 24 as a school holiday. Students and parents are encouraged to remain vigilant and ready for any announcements from schools or regional authorities.

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