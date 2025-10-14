October 2025 School Holiday Calendar: Diwali and Festive Breaks State-Wise

Schools across India will observe closures in October 2025 to mark Diwali and other regional festivities. While the nationwide schedule provides a general framework, some states have adjusted their holiday calendars. Here’s a state-wise breakdown:

Across the country, schools will remain closed for a six-day Diwali holiday starting from Dhanteras (October 18) and ending on Bhai Dooj (October 23). This break will cover all major festive days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Bihar:

In Bihar, schools will not only observe Diwali holidays but will also give students extra days off ahead of Chhath Puja, offering an extended festive break.

Karnataka:

Karnataka has already announced school closures from October 8 to 18 to allow teachers to participate in the state’s socioeconomic caste survey. Additional holidays have been declared on October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami/Deepavali).

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan students will enjoy one of the longest festive breaks in the country. Schools in the state will be closed from October 13 to October 24, giving students and teachers a 12-day vacation for Diwali and related festivities.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 23. With October 19 falling on a Sunday, students will effectively get an extended break.

West Bengal:

Schools in West Bengal will close from October 20 to October 23, covering major festivities like Kali Puja (October 20), Diwali (October 21), and Bhai Dooj (October 23).

While this guide provides an overview of Diwali holidays across India and key states, students and parents are advised to confirm specific dates with their respective schools to plan accordingly.