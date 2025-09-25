October 2025 Holidays in Rajasthan: Full List Is Here

October 2025 is packed with school holidays in Rajasthan, covering both national events and festive occasions. From Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra at the start of the month to Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj later, students can enjoy time with family, celebrate traditions, and take a short break from studies.

Parents and teachers can also use this list to plan family trips, festive gatherings, or study schedules. With many festivals falling close together, children will have the chance to enjoy longer breaks full of celebrations.

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025

Holiday Dates (List):

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – Thursday, October 2, 2025

Vijayadashami (Dussehra) – Thursday, October 2, 2025

Diwali – Monday, October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025

Significance of the Holidays

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Observed on October 2 to honor the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Schools remain closed while communities hold prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and cultural events to pay tribute.

Vijayadashami (Dussehra 2025)

Also on October 2, this festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Effigies of Ravana are burnt in various parts of Rajasthan, and students enjoy a holiday to join family celebrations.

Diwali 2025

On October 20, the festival of lights brings joy across Rajasthan. Families light diyas, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and celebrate with sweets and firecrackers. It’s one of the most awaited school holidays of the year.

Govardhan Puja

Celebrated on October 22, the day after Diwali, this festival recalls the story of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill. Families prepare traditional dishes as offerings, and schools remain closed.

Bhai Dooj

On October 23, this festival highlights the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being, and brothers give gifts in return, making it a warm family celebration.