October 1 School Holiday or not?

With the onset of October 2025, students and parents in India are eager to learn if October 1, 2025, is a school holiday or a working day. While holidays have been announced in some states according to cultural and religious festivals, others will hold their normal classes.

On October 1, 2025, tomorrow, is Maha Navami, the ninth day of Navratri, and it is celebrated with great faith across several regions of India. Maha Navami is a significant day as people conduct rituals like Kanya Pujan, Ayudha Puja, and Hawan, and many students and families observe festivities.

States Where Schools Will Be Closed on October 1, 2025

Tamil Nadu: Schools will be closed in specific districts during Navratri and local temple festivals related to Goddess Mutharamman.

West Bengal: Schools are closed during Durga Puja celebrations so that students can attend Ashtami rituals, cultural activities, and pandal visits.

Kerala: School closures have been announced by specific districts for local temple festivals and community events.

Odisha: Schools are closed for state-level festival activities and cultural programs.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Schools will be closed during the Dussehra holiday season, which falls on the same dates that Navratri is celebrated.

The students in these states can spend the day with their family gatherings, religious ceremonies, and cultural events.

States Where Schools Will Be Open on October 1, 2025

Delhi: Schools will function as per usual. Students are advised to go unless otherwise informed by their respective schools.

Maharashtra: Officially, no holiday has been announced; classes will go on as usual.

Karnataka: Although some districts will experience festive holidays, schools elsewhere will be open. Parents should check with local school authorities.

Upcoming Holidays Early October 2025

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti – National holiday. All schools nationwide will be closed, giving students an opportunity to celebrate the festival as well as honor the Father of the Nation.

Other October Holidays in Schools (state-dependent):

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Balipratipada – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Apart from these dates, weekends and state-level festival holidays will also be declared. Parents are advised to look for official school calendars for any local announcements.

Maha Navami 2025: Significance

Maha Navami, which falls on the date of October 1, 2025, is a significant day in the Navratri celebration. Devotees pray to Goddess Siddhidatri, which is the ninth manifestation of Goddess Durga, and perform age-old rituals including:

Kanya Pujan – Paying respect to young girls as representations of the goddess.

Ayudha Puja – Paying obeisance to tools, instruments, and vehicles, particularly in South India.

Hawan and Saraswati Puja – Praying for wisdom, learning, and prosperity.

The celebrations differ slightly by state but have in common a theme of worship, gratitude, and the victory of good over evil.

Summary

October 1, 2025 (Maha Navami): Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh schools will be closed. Other states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and parts of Karnataka will maintain regular academic calendars.

October 2, 2025 (Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti): All-India school holiday.

Parents may confirm with local school administration for district-specific timings.

With festivals such as Navratri, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti coinciding in early October, students will get to celebrate a few days of festivities, family reunions, and cultural events along with conforming to traditional rituals.

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