iBomma Head Soon To Be Arrested: Hyderabad Police After Piracy Bust

In a landmark move against digital crime, Telangana’s Cyber Crime Police have dismantled what officials describe as one of the largest and most sophisticated movie piracy networks operating in India. The sweep has sent ripples through the Telugu and broader Indian film industries, as authorities revealed a sprawling cross border operation leaking films almost instantly after release. At the same time, Hyderabad police have publicly pledged to target the head of the notorious piracy website iBomma, aiming to end its reign of digital theft.

The operation, carried out over several months, led to multiple arrests across states and countries. Key figures were detained for their roles in recording, editing, uploading and distributing pirated versions of films. Among those identified are individuals linked to piracy sites such as iBomma, Movierulz and related Telegram groups.

Investigation traces showed the ring’s reach spanned Hyderabad, Dubai, the Netherlands and Myanmar. The methods were alarmingly robust, from camcording in cinemas using concealed devices to hacking satellite feeds and digital drives to grab high definition prints. The pirated content was then edited, watermarked, redistributed via encrypted channels and sold to consumers through illegal websites and social media.

In one of the headline cases, a 21 year old from Patna named Ashwani Kumar was accused of hacking servers to steal high definition copies and uploading them before the films’ theatrical release. Cyber forensic analysis helped uncover the cryptocurrency payments used by the network to maintain anonymity and mask money trails.

Following the bust, Hyderabad police announced that they would ramp up efforts to bring down the head of the piracy network behind iBomma. Officials said they are actively gathering intelligence, tracing server locations, monitoring crypto flows and coordinating cross border enforcement. The police have declared that arresting the mastermind is a top priority.

Industry bodies have welcomed the bust as a major victory. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and anti piracy cells had long complained of massive revenue losses due to piracy, losses estimated in thousands of crores. They urged stronger legal action, faster court processes and international cooperation, given the overseas footprint of the operation.

At the same time, film producers warned that fighting piracy will require continual vigilance. Even after arrests, there is risk of replacement gangs or mirror websites appearing quickly. The police pledge to dismantle iBomma’s leadership adds urgency to the fight.