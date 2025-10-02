iBomma Piracy Bust: Revenue Model and Modus Operandi Explained

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have revealed new details about how movie piracy networks function and how websites such as iBomma generate revenue. The explanation came after the police cracked a piracy gang that had been leaking films online and vowed to track down the main operator behind the notorious site.

According to investigators, the process begins inside theatres. A person sneaks in a recording device hidden inside a popcorn bucket and captures the entire film using a camcorder. Once the movie is recorded, the raw video file is too large to share directly, so the individual uses the SendGB application to create a downloadable link. That link is then circulated on Telegram groups frequented by piracy distributors.

Payments for these pirated copies are handled through crypto wallets, making the transactions hard to trace. Police say the going price for a freshly recorded movie averages around 300 US dollars. This digital payment trail became the crucial lead that helped the Hyderabad Cyber Crime team break into the network.

The breakthrough came when officers traced a crypto wallet to Jana Kiran Kumar, an air conditioning technician from Amalapuram who now lives in Hayath Nagar, Hyderabad. Jana Kiran Kumar was identified as one of the people who regularly recorded movies with camcorders and passed them to piracy distributors. Based on his information, police were able to track the wallet activity and expose the gang responsible for leaking several recent films.

The officer also explained how piracy websites such as iBomma earn money once the pirated print is uploaded. Instead of charging viewers, these platforms make revenue by running advertisements linked to online gaming and betting platforms. The heavy traffic driven by leaked new releases ensures these ads generate significant income.

Officials say the recent bust is part of a larger effort to clamp down on piracy networks that damage the film industry and exploit digital platforms. They have vowed to pursue the top operators behind iBomma and other similar sites using the digital evidence and financial trails uncovered during the investigation.

The crackdown comes at a time when piracy continues to hurt box office revenues and disrupt legitimate streaming platforms. The Cyber Crime team believes targeting the funding model and tracing crypto transactions can help dismantle these networks more effectively.