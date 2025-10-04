Hyderabad Rains Oct 4: Thunderstorms to Rock City?

Hyderabad is bracing for a fresh spell of intense rainfall and thunderstorms today as weather systems over Telangana turn active again. Meteorologists have warned that scattered thunderstorms are already developing across several districts and are likely to reach the city by the afternoon.

According to the latest updates, Mancherial, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Sircilla and Asifabad are expected to experience scattered intense thunderstorms within the next two hours. These storms may bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, prompting authorities to urge caution for residents in low lying areas.

For Hyderabad, forecasters say the weather will begin changing from afternoon onwards, with scattered rain clouds likely to build and trigger thunderstorms over several parts of the city. Localised downpours, sudden lightning strikes and windy spells could cause temporary traffic disruption and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

Commuters are advised to keep an eye on real time weather alerts and plan travel accordingly, especially during peak office hours. Power cuts and tree falls are also possible in some areas if storms turn severe. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during heavy rain, avoid parking vehicles under weak trees and secure loose items on balconies.

Authorities are closely monitoring the system and have asked emergency response teams to stay ready. With more storms likely to form through the day, Hyderabad can expect an unsettled and wet evening. Citizens are urged to stay updated with official advisories and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement once thunderstorms begin.

Latest Update:

Hyderabad is set to receive scattered intense downpours over the next two hours. Areas including Saroornagar, Saidabad, Meerpet, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Bandlaguda Jagir, Serilingampally, Shaikpet, Gachibowli, Langer House, Golconda and surrounding localities are likely to see heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Meteorologists have also cautioned that more such spells could develop later in the evening and continue into the night, bringing periods of intense rainfall and gusty winds across different parts of the city.