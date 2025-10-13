Hyderabad Weather Today, Oct 13: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Light Rain and Thunderstorms

Parts of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, are set to witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next 2–3 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents about possible waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas.

As per IMD’s nowcast issued around 6 a.m. on Monday, the following districts are likely to receive showers: Jagtial, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Earlier in the early hours of Monday, Hyderabad was under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, which was later downgraded to yellow as weather intensity reduced. The maximum surface wind speed is expected to stay below 40 km/h.

Nationwide Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Across India

The latest IMD forecast indicates widespread rain and thunderstorm activity across several parts of India — especially in the Southern Peninsula, East, Central, and Northeastern regions over the coming week.

South India Weather Warnings

The South Peninsular region is expected to experience unsettled weather in the next few days, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms predicted at many places.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely between October 12 and 18.

South Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam: Isolated heavy rain forecast on October 13 and 14.

Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) expected from October 12 to 16.

Lakshadweep: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds likely on October 12 and 13.

East and Central India Forecast

Odisha: Isolated heavy rainfall with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected on October 12.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Odisha from October 12 to 14, and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from October 14 to 16.

Northeast India Alert

A thunderstorm alert has been issued for the Northeastern states on October 12.

Regions such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning.