Hyderabad Rains: Widespread Traffic Chaos Brings City to a Standstill

Hyderabad witnessed chaotic scenes on the roads today as heavy rains lashed the city, leading to widespread waterlogging and long traffic jams. Commuters in central and northern parts of the city faced the worst of the disruption with major junctions and arterial stretches coming to a standstill.

According to reports, areas including Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Yerragadda, Kukatpally, Begumpet, SR Nagar, Paradise, Tirumalagiri, Chaderghat and Malakpet saw severe water accumulation. At several points, rainwater rose high enough to make two-wheeler movement extremely risky. Buses and autos were forced to crawl through narrow gaps while cars were stranded in knee-deep water.

Khairatabad and Punjagutta, both busy commercial hubs, saw traffic snarls spill over to connecting flyovers and service roads. In Begumpet, roads near Patny Colony and Rasoolpura were flooded, leaving office goers stuck for hours. Kukatpally and SR Nagar also experienced long jams, with arterial roads becoming virtually impassable during peak evening hours. In Malakpet and Chaderghat, several low-lying colonies reported water entering homes and shops, adding to the misery of residents.

Authorities from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police have been pressed into action. Emergency response teams were seen clearing clogged drains and diverting vehicles where possible. Commuters were advised to avoid waterlogged stretches and use navigation apps to track live diversions.