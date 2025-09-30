Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede, Says Truth Will Come Out Soon

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday (September 29) finally spoke out on the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during his political rally on Saturday (September 27). While expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, the actor-turned-politician alleged that the tragedy was the result of a conspiracy and issued a stern warning to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay said he had never faced such a painful situation in his life. “My heart aches. Wherever I go, people come to see me, and for that love I remain forever grateful,” he said, adding that he would soon meet the affected families.

Responding to criticism for leaving the venue after the incident, Vijay maintained he departed only to ensure the safety of the crowd. “People’s safety is most important to me. I wanted to return but avoided it to prevent further chaos,” he explained.

Vijay announced ₹20 lakh ex-gratia for each victim’s family but faced backlash for not visiting them immediately.

While CM Stalin has ordered a single-judge inquiry, TVK has alleged foul play and has sought independent CBI probe into the stampede.

Accusing Stalin of revenge, Vijay declared, “Do whatever you want with me, but don’t touch my party workers. My political journey will continue with even more courage.”