October 1 Bank Holiday or not?

With October 1, 2025, around the corner, most are wondering if banks nationwide will be closed on the occasion of Maha Navami, one of the most auspicious days of Durga Puja and Navratri festivities. Though the festival has great cultural and religious significance, bank holidays in India are state-wise holiday calendars announced yearly.

Is October 1 a Bank Holiday?

Maha Navami is a gazetted holiday in some states of the nation, yet October 1 will not be a national bank holiday. Banks should be open in most states, with only specific states observing closure on account of local sentiment and state government notifications.

States Where Banks May Remain Closed on October 1

In those states where Durga Puja and Navratri are being celebrated with large public holidays, banks will tend to be closed. They are:

West Bengal – where Durga Puja is the largest festival of the year.

Assam and Tripura – where Durga Puja is likewise fairly common.

Maharashtra – where Maha Navami has been declared a public holiday.

Other states will also follow closures subject to local holiday announcements.

States Where Banks Are Predicted to Remain Open

In states where Maha Navami is not designated as an official bank holiday, normal banking operations are likely to take place on October 1. For instance:

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Punjab

Here, banks are expected to be operational as a regular working day.

What Customers Should Know

Branch operations: Consumers should contact their nearby branches beforehand to ascertain opening hours, particularly in states where Durga Puja is widely celebrated.

Digital services: Digital banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile banking facilities will still operate as usual, although physical branches may not open in some areas.

Future holidays: Banks in India will certainly remain shut on October 2 due to Gandhi Jayanti, which is observed as a national holiday.

Conclusion

In conclusion, October 1, 2025, is not a bank holiday across the country. Banks will be open in all states except eastern and certain states, which may keep their branches closed on the day to celebrate Maha Navami. Clients should refer to the state-wise holiday list or verify from their local branch to avoid the inconvenience.

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