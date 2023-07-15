NTA Declares CUET UG Results 2023, Check How to Download Scorecard

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) for 2023 on Saturday.

Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG exam can check their results on the official website of NTA CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in soon.

CUET UG Result 2023: Steps to download a scorecard

Visit the official website here — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Look for result link on the homepage

Enter your login details

Download and take the printout of your scorecard for future reference

In CUET (UG) 2023, the total registered candidates in all slots were 28,06,021, out of which 19,15,433 appeared. The test was conducted in 295 cities in India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 17 cities abroad.

According to the National Testing Agency, no other exam in the country is so prominent today as CUET-UG is due to the number of choices provided to the students to choose the test papers and the number of students who write this test.

