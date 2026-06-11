CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Faces Student Complaints Over Question ID Errors

The release of the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key has led to concerns among candidates, with many claiming that certain details in the document do not match the questions they attempted during the examination.

The issue gained attention on social media after a student alleged that the question IDs listed in the answer key were different from those seen during the test. The student shared the concern publicly, prompting other candidates to review their own responses and report similar experiences.

As discussions spread online, several students claimed that the answers displayed in their response sheets did not correspond with what they remembered selecting during the examination. Others expressed worries about unexpectedly low scores and questioned whether mistakes in the provisional key could be responsible.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) responded to some of the complaints online and requested additional details from affected candidates to examine the matter further. The agency has maintained that the challenge process is in place to address any genuine discrepancies.

Apart from concerns regarding question IDs and recorded responses, candidates have also criticized the fee charged for raising objections. Currently, students must pay Rs 200 for each question they wish to challenge, a requirement that has drawn criticism from those who believe the reported issues should be reviewed without additional financial burden.

NTA has assured candidates that all objections submitted within the stipulated period will be evaluated by subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the necessary corrections will be incorporated into the final answer key before results are prepared.

The objection window for the provisional answer key remains open until June 11, giving students an opportunity to submit their concerns. CUET UG 2026 witnessed significant participation this year, with around 15.68 lakh registrations. The examination was conducted between May 13 and June 3, while a special re-examination was organized for candidates who faced technical difficulties during the original test schedule.

Candidates are now awaiting the final answer key and subsequent results, hoping that all legitimate concerns will be addressed before the evaluation process is completed.

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