November 2025 School Holiday List: Check National and Regional Holidays Across India

After a festive October filled with long breaks for Dussehra and Diwali, November 2025 also brings a few holidays for students across India. This month includes both national and regional observances, offering students short breaks to celebrate important cultural, religious, and historical occasions. These holidays are spread across various states, marking foundation days, birth anniversaries of great leaders, and significant regional events.

Let’s take a closer look at the school holidays in November 2025 and understand their importance across different parts of the country.

Haryana Day – 1 November 2025

Haryana Day is observed every year on November 1 to celebrate the formation of the state in 1966. The day is marked with parades, cultural events, and official functions highlighting Haryana’s achievements and heritage. All schools and government offices in the state remain closed to commemorate this occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birth Anniversary – 5 November 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. It celebrates the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. On this day, Gurudwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other states hold prayers, kirtans, and langars. Schools in Sikh-majority regions remain closed as devotees take part in processions and religious gatherings.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day – 9 November 2025

Uttarakhand celebrates its Foundation Day on November 9 each year. The state, often called “Dev Bhumi” or the Land of the Gods, was formed in the year 2000 after being separated from Uttar Pradesh. The day is observed with cultural programs, exhibitions, and public gatherings showcasing the state’s unique traditions. All educational institutions and government offices in Uttarakhand remain closed to mark this occasion.

Children’s Day – 14 November 2025

Children’s Day, celebrated on November 14 every year, honors Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who was affectionately known as Chacha Nehru. Although it is not a public holiday, schools across the country celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Instead of regular classes, students participate in fun activities, cultural performances, and games organized by teachers. It’s a joyful day for children to express creativity and enjoy a break from their academic schedule.

Jharkhand Foundation Day – 15 November 2025

Jharkhand was officially formed on November 15, 2000, becoming the 28th state of India. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter and national hero. The people of Jharkhand celebrate this day with pride and cultural unity through various programs and public functions. Schools and government offices remain closed across the state.

Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji – 24 November 2025

Shaheedi Diwas, observed on November 24, pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom. The day is marked with special prayers, kirtans, and remembrance events in Gurudwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and nearby regions. Schools in these areas remain closed in honor of his supreme sacrifice and enduring legacy.

Conclusion

November 2025 offers students a welcome mix of learning and celebration. From the foundation days of states like Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand to the commemorations of Sikh Gurus and Children’s Day, the month brings opportunities to reflect on India’s cultural richness and diversity.

While not every date is a full holiday nationwide, these observances give students a chance to learn about India’s heritage and enjoy meaningful breaks from their regular school routine.

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